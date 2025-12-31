AMMAN — Six dams across the Kingdom have reached full storage capacity following the latest weather system, which brought widespread rainfall over the past hours, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the Jordan Valley Authority said on Tuesday.

Highlighting that the rainfall boosted inflows to most dams nationwide, the ministry said the dams that reached full capacity are Wadi Al Karak Dam in Karak with a storage capacity of 2 million cubic metres (mcm), Lajoun Dam in Karak with 1 mcm, Shaydhim Dam in Tafileh with 750,000 cubic metres, Mujib Dam in Karak with 25 mcm, Wadi Shuayb Dam in Balqa with 1.5 mcm, and Ibn Hammad Dam in Karak with 4 mcm.

The ministry said other dams also received significant water inflows, noting that the current rainy season has so far reached 41.7 per cent of the long-term annual average rainfall for the Kingdom, estimated at 8.196 billion cubic metres. This figure represents 94.5 per cent of the total rainfall recorded during the previous season.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Jordan Valley Authority Hisham Al Hayasa inspected Ibn Hammad Dam and Karak Dam on Tuesday following recent floods and after water levels in both dams reached full capacity.

During the visit, Hayasa reviewed the condition of the dams and their related facilities and followed up on operating and maintenance procedures to ensure efficient performance. He confirmed that both dams are fully operational and technically capable of handling incoming water volumes, with no issues affecting structural safety recorded.

The authority continues to monitor dams around the clock through specialised technical teams to track water levels and apply the highest water safety standards, helping protect infrastructure and enhance the use of water resources for the agricultural and water sectors, he said.

