AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation, through the Jordan Valley Authority, on Monday announced that Wadi Shueib Dam is expected to overflow within hours as it nears its full capacity of 1.5 million cubic metres.

In a statement, the authority urged residents, farmers, and communities living downstream of the dam to take necessary precautions and follow the instructions of relevant authorities.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry reported a significant rise in water inflows to dams in the southern governorates, as continued rainfall linked to the current weather depression boosted water reserves across several parts of the Kingdom.

Assistant Secretary-General for Media Affairs Omar Salameh said heavy rainfall has improved storage levels at a number of southern dams, contributing to an overall increase in water availability.

Salameh added that technical teams are monitoring storage levels and the safety of water facilities around the clock, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure preparedness and rapid response to any emergency.

He also warned of the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, urging citizens to avoid flood channels, culverts, dams, and earth embankments, and to adhere strictly to official safety instructions.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

