The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the international body, recently launched the Digital Economy Navigator 2025 (DEN 2025) at the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2) in Doha, Qatar.

The Sultanate of Oman achieved a leading global performance in the report.

It achieved first place in the Gender Equality index, third place in the Digital for Social Inclusion index. 100 points (full score) in Digital Innovation Regulation and Governance and 92.9 points in ICT Regulation.

Oman also witnessed remarkable growth across the sub-indices compared to 2024:

+44% in Digital Innovation, +36% in Digital for Social Inclusion, +33% in ICT Core Business, and +29% in Digital Finance.

The DEN 2025, the second edition of the navigator tool, offers a comprehensive overview, covering 80 countries representing 94% of global GDP and 85% of the world’s population. Drawing on 145 indicators and a survey of more than 41,000 people, it provides evidence-based insight into how nations are developing digital infrastructure, driving innovation, growing business capacity, enhancing governance, and promoting inclusion.

Digital transformation has facilitated cross-border trade, with online service portals being fully implemented in 66 of the 80 countries covered by the DEN, and implementation underway in another ten countries. However, additional efforts are needed to ease restrictions on the trade in ICT goods to enable affordable access to digital devices.

