Organizations will focus on flexibility, responsible AI, and unified connected systems to strengthen security and operational performance

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today shared its top predictions for the physical security industry in 2026.

Choice and flexibility will define the next phase of cloud adoption

In 2026, the conversation around cloud adoption will continue to mature. Organizations will prioritize solutions that offer deployment flexibility and scalability. Rather than committing to a single deployment model, enterprises will evaluate each workload based on performance, cost, and data residency requirements. They will then choose the environment that best supports their operational needs, whether it’s on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid approach.

Open architecture solutions will give end users the freedom to choose the devices and applications that best support their operations. This approach will extend the life of existing infrastructure while allowing teams to adopt cloud services where they add the most value. Vendors that offer full-range deployment options and strong interoperability across environments will be best positioned to meet these expectations. In contrast to proprietary systems that limit choice and create lock-in, open solutions provide a more adaptable path that supports long-term flexibility and control.

AI moves from hype to intelligent automation

In 2026, the conversation will shift from AI and LLM hype to practical, outcome-driven Intelligent Automation (IA) solutions that streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and enable faster, smarter decisions. IA will increasingly automate repetitive tasks, enhance monitoring precision, support predictive maintenance, and extract meaningful insights from growing data volumes.

Rather than adopting technology for its own sake, users will focus on features that genuinely improve daily operations, such as intelligent search to accelerate investigations, reduce false alarms, and strengthen situational awareness. By optimizing response and reducing manual overhead, IA allows operators to focus their time and energy on important work and decision-making that requires human judgment.

As the market matures, expectations around transparency and responsible implementation will rise. Users will demand clarity on how AI is used, how systems are built, and how data is collected, processed, and protected. They will also expect vendors to prioritize cybersecurity and ensure that IA features are deployed in a safe, controlled, and accountable way. Organizations will move away from innovation for its own sake to delivering measurable, trustworthy, and meaningful outcomes powered by intelligent automation.

Access control modernization will accelerate

Access control will remain a top priority as organizations modernize legacy systems and focus on maximizing ROI. The value of access control is expanding well beyond locking and unlocking doors to deliver measurable business outcomes, such as energy efficiency, occupancy management, and operational insights.

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) adoption will accelerate as organizations prioritize easier maintenance, greater scalability, and predictable operating costs. Enterprises will favor hybrid deployments that combine on-premises and cloud capabilities. Unifying ACaaS and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) will further enhance visibility and streamline management across sites.

Mobile credentials and biometrics will continue to transform identity management, offering greater convenience and security while decentralizing ownership of identity data. As mobile wallets and ultra-wideband technologies become mainstream, users will gain more ease and flexibility in how they authenticate and interact with secured environments and facilities.

Connected systems will bring intelligence and efficiency to security operations

Over the next year, the number of connected devices will continue to surge as organizations integrate IoT sensors, building systems, and smart devices into unified security and operations platforms. Bringing this information together in one place will give teams a clearer view of what is happening across their facilities and help them respond faster and with greater confidence.

The convergence of IT, operational technology, and physical security will accelerate, enabling real-time data sharing and smarter decision-making across facilities. End users will expect open, scalable platforms that connect diverse devices securely and deliver both operational and security value.

As the landscape grows more complex, organizations will seek guidance on how to deploy the right technologies and manage them effectively. The leaders in this space will be those who unify diverse devices securely, offer cloud-native and hybrid options, and embed cybersecurity and data residency into their design.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy. Genetec delivers the world’s leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on a unified, open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

