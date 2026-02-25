AMMAN — Representative of the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Haytham Rawajbeh said that directives issued by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, during chairing the regular meeting of the National Council for Future Technology, reflect an advanced strategic vision to enhance Jordan’s position as a regional hub for innovation and technology.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the Crown Prince directed the council to work on developing Jordan’s scientific research and innovation ecosystem, stressing the importance of setting clear research priorities and leveraging national expertise and scientific institutions to enhance investment in this vital sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rawajbeh said that focusing on research and innovation constitutes a key pillar in supporting the growth of the digital economy and attracting high-quality investments in the sector.

The JCC member added that establishing clear priorities and capitalising on national scientific capacities would help align research outputs with market needs, enhancing the ICT sector’s ability to provide innovative solutions that boost the competitiveness of the national economy and open new avenues for local technology companies to expand and grow.

Rawajbeh also highlighted the importance of directives related to developing digital government services, particularly updated versions of the Sanad App, describing them as a significant step towards simplifying procedures and enhancing user experience.

He said that such efforts would accelerate digital transformation and improve the efficiency of services provided to citizens and the business community alike.

