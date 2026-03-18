South Africa stands at a critical juncture: our economy must diversify beyond traditional sectors if we are to remain competitive in a rapidly digitising world. The global race toward digital transformation is accelerating, and we cannot afford to watch from the sidelines while others adapt faster than we do.

Becoming a significant African digital economy is not simply an ambition; it is an imperative for resilience, growth, and relevance. Yet, we must confront uncomfortable truths: entrenched inequality, infrastructure gaps, and policy inertia continue to hinder progress. These challenges cannot be ignored, but neither can they define our future. By embracing innovation, investing in digital skills, and fostering inclusive access, South Africa can leapfrog constraints and become a continental leader.

"The choice is stark: adapt boldly now, or risk being left behind in a world that will not wait," says Farad Chohan, school manager at Mancosa School of Information and Digital Technology (SIDT)

SAs digital competitiveness

South Africa boasts one of Africa's most advanced digital infrastructures, with high‑speed fibre in urban centres, expanding broadband, mobile connectivity reaching rural areas, and a growing base of data centres and cloud platforms. Yet this strength has not translated into global competitiveness.

"The 2025 IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking placed South Africa 58th of 69 economies, unchanged from 2024. Declines were recorded in Knowledge (54th to 58th) and Technology (54th to 57th), while Future Readiness improved only marginally (50th to 49th). Weaknesses in talent, education outcomes, and scientific concentration persist, despite strong education expenditure (2nd globally) and female researcher representation (14th). Higher education achievement (62nd) and digital skills development (67th) remain poor," says Chohan.

He adds that technology performance also faltered, with regulatory effectiveness at 62nd and barriers to entrepreneurship and immigration weighing heavily. Gains in IT and media stock capitalisation (7th) and telecom investment (6th) highlight potential, but business agility continues to lag.

Leading digital economies thrive on deliberate clustering. Singapore, ranked third in the 2025 WDCR, shows the impact of government‑led innovation districts like one‑north and BLOCK71, where universities, corporates, venture capital, and startups co‑locate under a unified national strategy with co‑investment funds, tax incentives, and mentorship. The United States, ranked second, blends organic strengths such as Silicon Valley with targeted policy. Federal initiatives, such as Tech Hubs under the CHIPS and Science Act, invest in regional clusters, bolstering infrastructure, talent, and collaboration.

Improving R&D talent

The Global Innovation Index shows that South Africa is strong in inputs such as education expenditure but weak in outputs such as tertiary enrolment and R&D talent. However, Raeesa Kader, academic programme leader at Moncosa School of Accounting, Finance and Tax, is confident this can change.

South Africa's Global Innovation Index performance reveals both promise and paradox. Ranked 61st globally in 2025, it remains a leading innovation economy in sub‑Saharan Africa and an 'over‑performer' relative to income. Strengths include market capitalisation (4th), education expenditure (8th), and ICT services imports (18th), as well as strong brand value and software spending.

"Yet investment in education and research does not translate into outputs: Infrastructure scores 42.0, Institutions 38.2, but Knowledge and Technology Outputs collapse to 20.5. Weak tertiary enrolment, low researcher density, and underperforming science scores undermine R&D spending. Patent activity, high‑tech exports, and knowledge diffusion remain critically weak. This 'innovation without diffusion' demands structural reform. Aligning curricula with industry demand, strengthening AI governance, and fostering university‑industry linkages, as seen in Germany, South Korea, and Singapore, are essential to convert investment into commercially viable innovation," says Kader.

Addressing the digital skills gap

With a significant gap between internet access (74.7%) and basic digital skills (17%), how can South Africa emulate national, coordinated strategies of countries like Finland or Canada to ensure its population possesses advanced digital and AI literacy? However, this remains a growing challenge.

South Africa's diverse population reflects stark digital divides, with many prioritising basic communication over advanced competencies. While smartphone adoption drives internet access, 'digital skills' often mean using messaging apps or sharing photos, unlike developed economies, where AI tools and e‑commerce define literacy.

"Despite significant ICT investment, leadership capacity remains constrained by crime, corruption, and bureaucratic inefficiency, limiting replication of coordinated strategies seen in Finland or Canada. The benefits of the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions remain fragmented, widening capability gaps. Education initiatives expose learners to robotics and computer literacy, but funding and access challenges persist. To close this gap, South Africa must adopt a coordinated national strategy: embed AI ethics in curricula (Finland), expand rural digital literacy (Canada), prioritise AI reskilling (61% of jobs by 2027), and align governance with industry to build a competitive, technology‑enabled workforce," says Chohan.

The electricity and manpower conundrum

Mancosa has previously cautioned that any ambitions to become a major digital economy need to be managed alongside the realistic challenge of the lack of two basic elements: cheap electricity and cheap labour. Kader points out that this may be the biggest challenge yet.

"South Africa's digital ambitions face structural constraints tied to power reliability and labour productivity. Load shedding has cost an estimated R1.2tn in GDP between 2007 and 2023. Stability has improved: only 26 hours of outages occurred in 2025, with 230 consecutive days without interruption by January 2026, and an additional 4,400MW of capacity added. Yet Eskom's medium‑term outlook warns of a 9.5GW supply cliff by 2029/2030, with coal retirements and the Cahora Bassa import expiry likely to trigger renewed load shedding.

"Labour challenges are equally stark: youth unemployment stood at 62.4% in Q1 2025, easing to 57% by Q4, among the world's highest. The shortage lies not in cheap labour but in specialised digital talent. South Africa's time zone, English proficiency, and financial services depth offer potential, but only large‑scale upskilling and energy reform can make its digital economy globally competitive," says Kader

Chohan adds that South Africa faces a structural challenge in retaining high‑value technical talent, as skilled professionals migrate to richer international markets. This outflow undermines the growth of the digital industry and its long‑term competitiveness. Lessons from Tel Aviv and Bangalore show how deliberate investment, cultural alignment, and enabling policies create self‑sustaining innovation hubs. "In Israel, systemic talent development links education, military R&D, and industry, while government incentives and diaspora engagement reinforce retention. These models highlight practical pathways for South Africa to strengthen its ecosystem and reverse brain drain," says Chohan.

Strategic Priorities for South Africa

To convert infrastructural strength into innovation outcomes, South Africa must pursue ecosystem reforms.



- Establish a flagship national innovation district that co‑locates universities, startups, corporates, and government agencies to accelerate collaboration.



- Strengthen university commercialisation through technology transfer offices, startup funds, and proof‑of‑concept grants.



- Expand venture capital density with tax incentives and co‑investment schemes.



- Unify fragmented government policy under a coherent national digital innovation strategy.



- Promote corporate and global connectivity via open‑innovation partnerships and international accelerators.

"Finally, we need to foster an entrepreneurial culture by expanding mentorship networks and reducing regulatory barriers to business formation and scaling," says Chohan.

Taking active steps

South Africa's ambition to become a leading African digital economy will succeed only if we confront structural weaknesses with decisive action.

Reliable, affordable energy and a skilled, future‑fit workforce are not optional; they are the foundation of competitiveness. The country cannot rely solely on infrastructure; it must convert investment into outputs through deliberate reforms in education, governance, and innovation ecosystems.

Lessons from global leaders show that coordinated strategies, strong university‑industry linkages, and inclusive digital literacy programmes can transform potential into performance. South Africa's time zone, language advantage, and depth of financial services provide a unique platform, but only if talent pipelines are scaled and energy reforms are accelerated.

The choice is clear: build resilience now, or risk irrelevance in a digital world that will not wait.



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