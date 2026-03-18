Saudi ⁠Arabia will host a consultative meeting of foreign ‌ministers from a number of Arab and Islamic countries ​in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss ways to support regional ​security and stability ​given the Iran war, the kingdom's foreign ministry said.

A Turkish diplomatic source said separately ⁠that representatives from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Syria, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates would attend the meeting.

There are scant signs of de-escalation ​nearly ‌three weeks ⁠into the U.S.-Israeli ⁠war with Iran that has engulfed the region and caused ​unprecedented disruption to global energy ‌supplies.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan ⁠Fidan, who intends to visit other countries after Riyadh, will underline the need for a negotiated and peaceful end to the war, which if continued risks lasting damage to ties between regional countries, the diplomatic source said.

NATO-member Turkey, which neighbours Iran, had sought to mediate between Iran ‌and the United States before the war ⁠began.

It has condemned U.S. and ​Israeli strikes on Iran as a violation of international law, and also criticised Iran's attacks on Gulf ​states as ‌unacceptable.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray, Ahmed ⁠Tolba and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing ​by Tom Hogue and Barbara Lewis)