Authorities ​in Abu ⁠Dhabi responded to a fire caused by ‌a drone strike on an electrical generator outside the ​inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the ​Al Dhafra ​Region, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, radiological safety ⁠levels were unaffected and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed the plant's essential systems were operating normally.

The statement did not give any ​indication ‌of how ⁠the drone strike ⁠happened. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the UAE told ​it radiation levels at the ‌Barakah plant remained normal following the ⁠incident.

"The IAEA is following the situation closely and is in constant contact with the UAE authorities, ready to provide assistance if needed," the U.N. nuclear watchdog said. The UAE has faced repeated missile and drone attacks during the Israel-U.S.-Iran conflict. The UAE's foreign ministry said ‌on Friday it categorically rejected what it called ⁠Iranian allegations and attempts to justify ​attacks on the UAE, adding that it reserved its sovereign, legal, diplomatic and military rights ​to ‌respond to any threat or hostile act. (Reporting ⁠by Tala Ramadan Editing ​by Peter Graff and Barbara Lewis)