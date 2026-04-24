WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump ​said on ⁠Thursday that he would not use ‌a nuclear weapon in the war against Iran.

"Why would I ​use a nuclear weapon? We've totally, in a very conventional ​way, decimated them ​without it," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether he would ⁠use such a weapon.

"No, I wouldn't use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody," he added.

Asked how long ​he was ‌willing to ⁠wait for ⁠a long-term peace deal with Iran, Trump said, "Don't rush me."

He ​said Iran might have loaded ‌up their weaponry "a little bit" ⁠during the two-week ceasefire, but added that the U.S. military could knock that out in about one day.

"Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone ...maybe they loaded up a little bit during the two-week hiatus, but we'll knock that out about one day, ‌if they did," Trump added.

"I want to ⁠make the best deal. I ​could make a deal right now ... but I don't want to do that. I want to ​have it everlasting," ‌Trump said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; ⁠writing by Ismail Shakil; editing ​by Michelle Nichols and David Ljunggren)