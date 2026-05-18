ABU DHABI: The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) stated that it is continuing to closely monitor the incident involving a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike.

FANR confirmed that the incident did not affect the safety of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant or the readiness of its essential systems.

There has been no release of radioactive material, radiological safety levels remain within normal ranges, and there is no risk to the public or the environment. No injuries have been reported.

FANR are maintaining close coordination with the plant operator and the relevant national authorities to verify all aspects of the incident and to confirm the continued integrity and readiness of plant systems.

As part of its independent regulatory oversight, FANR is assessing the event in accordance with established national procedures and maintaining continuous monitoring of radiological conditions and plant status.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant was designed, licensed, and is operated in accordance with the highest international standards of nuclear safety and security. Multiple independent layers of protection are built into every aspect of the plant’s design and operation to ensure the safe and secure production of clean electricity under a wide range of conditions.

The protection of the public, workers, and the environment remains FANR’s highest priority. The Authority will continue to provide rigorous and independent regulatory oversight to ensure the continued safe and secure operation of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

FANR encourages the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and to avoid sharing rumours or unverified reports. Further updates will be provided as additional verified information becomes available.