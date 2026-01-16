ABU DHABI - The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) and the Global Institute for Energy, Minerals and Society (GIEMS), Canada, to advance cooperation across nuclear research, development and capacity building.

The MoU, signed on the margins of the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, sets a framework to collaborate on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and advanced reactor systems, alongside work to strengthen operational performance and improve plant efficiency and reliability.

It also explores the practical use of digital tools, including artificial intelligence and robotics, to support safe and responsible civil nuclear operations.

The agreement supports knowledge exchange and workforce development, building long-term capability across the sector and extending the value of the UAE’s proven experience from the delivery and operation of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant through this international cooperation.