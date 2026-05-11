DUBAI: The United ‌Arab Emirates' air defences dealt with two ​drones coming from Iran on Sunday, ​the Defence Ministry ​said, the latest in renewed attacks on the oil-rich Gulf ⁠country.

The UAE has reported being attacked in the past days by Iran after four ​weeks ‌of relative calm ⁠since ⁠a ceasefire in the Iran war was ​announced by the ‌United States.

Iran has ⁠denied carrying out operations against the UAE in recent days, yet it warned of a "crushing response" if any actions were launched from the UAE against it.

The attacks prompted ‌the UAE to shift to remote ⁠learning for schools last ​week, but authorities said on Sunday that in-person learning would ​resume from ‌Monday. (Reporting by Tala ⁠Ramadan and Eman ​Abouhassira; Editing by Helen Popper)