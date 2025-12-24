Arab Finance: Egypt-based financial technology company valU has entered into a partnership with Egypt-founded customer experience technology company Tactful AI to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-based customer engagement tools across its digital channels, as per an emailed press release.

As part of the partnership, valU will use Tactful AI’s platform to unify customer interactions across WhatsApp, its website, mobile application, and social media channels.

The integration is intended to support automated engagement, improve response times, and provide more consistent communication across platforms, while maintaining human involvement where needed.

The platform will also provide insights into customer interactions, enabling valU to monitor engagement patterns, reduce operational inefficiencies, and adjust customer journeys based on real-time data.

Founded in Egypt, Tactful AI operates across the Middle East, Africa, the UK, and Europe.

Its platform combines real-time conversational analytics, AI-based engagement tools, a no-code automation studio, and unified omnichannel journey insights, supporting organizations in managing customer interactions and operational workflows more effectively.

