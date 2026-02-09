Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced the launch of the AI-powered virtual assistant service on its website.

This is in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, in support of Qatar National Vision 2030, and as part of its commitment to delivering a seamless digital financial experience.

The service enables direct interaction, allowing users to access published data and information quickly and accurately.

The service can be accessed on its website.

