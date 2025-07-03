Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region rallied in June on the back of easing tensions and positive investor sentiment

The S&P GCC Composite Index posted a 3% gain during the month, led by equities in Kuwait and Dubai.

