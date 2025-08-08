Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Majed Real Estate Company (AlMajdiah) has set its IPO final price at 14 riyals ($3.73) per share, at top of the indicated range, with the subscription covered 107 times

The real estate developer drew $36 billion in orders for its $336 million IPO. Watch the Zawya video here:

