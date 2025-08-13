Saudi Arabia’s Marketing Home Group Company is looking to raise 408 million riyals ($108.8 million) in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The company has completed its book-building process for institutional investors and set the final IPO price at the top end of the range at SAR 85 per share.

A total of 4.8 million shares will be offered, with 960,000 to be allocated to individuals. Subscription period for individual investors will run from August 19 to August 20, 2025.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

