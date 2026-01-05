Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the requests of Kesay Clinics Company to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The Saudi firm intends to offer 2 million shares, accounting for 5% of its total shares.

The CMA also approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Dar Albalad for Business Solutions Company, Mutlaq Al Ghowairi Contracting Company (MGC), and Al Dyar Al Arabia Real Estate Development to trade 30% of their shares.

Dar Albalad for Business Solutions is expected to float 21 million shares, while MGC aims to list 240 million shares. Meanwhile, Al Dyar Al Arabiya seeks to trade 97.50 million shares.

The four approvals were granted on 31 December 2025, according to bourse disclosures.

