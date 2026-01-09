SINGAPORE - Singapore's central bank on Friday launched a public ‍consultation on ‍proposed changes to securities laws aimed at ​facilitating dual listings on the Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq.

The ⁠proposed amendments include allowing issuers to use a single ⁠prospectus across both ‌jurisdictions and shortening Singapore's registration process to align IPO timelines with the United States, ⁠the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

They also seek to permit certain activities common in the United States, such as ⁠forward-looking statements and share buybacks ​under safe harbour provisions, according to the statement. The amendments will facilitate ‍the formation of a Global Listing Board by the ​Singapore Exchange, aimed at making the local bourse more attractive to issuers.

Separately, the Singapore Exchange's regulatory unit also launched a public consultation for the listing rulebook for the Global Listing Board.

Among other requirements, the market regulator is proposing that issuers allocate a minimum of 5% or S$50 million ($38.9 million) of ⁠their offerings to designated retail ‌brokerages and that issuers ensure that disclosures made in the United States are also released ‌on SGXNet ⁠in a timely manner.

($1 = $1.2861 Singapore dollar)

