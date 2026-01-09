Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed the current week up 1.920 percent, adding 206.820 points to its tally, to stand at 10,969 points compared to last week’s closing.

Data issued by the QSE indicated that the real estate sector achieved the highest gains at 3.28 percent, followed by the financial sector at 2.48 percent, while the average liquidity reached QR402m.

In this context, financial market analyst Youssef Buhulaiqa told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the QSE index showed a positive trend at the beginning of 2026, as the general trend is approaching the 11,000 point levels, supported by technical rebounds aimed at attracting new liquidity, whether from local funds or from market

makers.

The financial market analyst considered these movements to be part of a well-known market pattern based on redistributing liquidity and building gradual positions according to carefully considered price levels. He said that this period of the year often witnesses some fluctuation, during which liquidity is rotated and some positions are temporarily exited, in preparation for repositioning at more attractive levels.

This behaviour does not reflect weakness in the market as much as it reflects professional liquidity management, aimed at creating a solid price base before any new surge.

Buhulaiqa said that in general, the overall picture remains positive, as the importance of reading the movement of liquidity and its timing increases. He added that ultimately, the current fluctuation may be part of a healthy cycle that paves the way for a clearer and more sustainable movement in the coming period.

Bouhlaiqa pointed out that with the start of the first month of 2026, investors are facing a stage that has its own unique characteristics, especially in light of the return of liquidity and the increase in turnover rates.

