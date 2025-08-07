GCC banks remain optimistic about loan growth in the region for the remainder of 2025, driven by favourable interest rates

In its outlook, the firm said the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar markets are expected to reduce interest rates in step with US Federal Reserve in the second half of the year. Watch the Zawya video here:

