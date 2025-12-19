PHOTO
European Central Bank policymaker Alvaro Santos Pereira said on Tuesday inflation in the euro area was expected to remain at the ECB's target level of around 2% in the coming months and any interest rate moves would depend on the state of the economy.
"Regarding whether there will be a rise or fall (in rates), that will depend on the economic conditions, on whether there will be shocks," said Santos Pereira, who became governor of the Bank of Portugal and member of the ECB Governing Council in October, adding that while growth had picked up it was still insufficient.
