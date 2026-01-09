WORLD CAPITALS: Gold has managed to regain some stability, at the time of writing, paring earlier losses after retreating toward the $4,400 per troy ounce area and refocusing on the $4,458 zone on Thursday.

The yellow metal’s earlier decline came amid a firmer US dollar and a broad-based rebound in US Treasury yields, both of which weighed on bullion prices.

Major Wall Street indices opened lower today, while defence sector stocks advanced amid mixed trading. Crude oil prices climbed, buoyed by geopolitical considerations, while gold prices declined under pressure from a stronger US dollar and profit-taking before regaining some stability at the time of writing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased from recent highs, trading around 49,280 points, reflecting profit-related selling after recent gains, with the S&P 500 near 6,920 and the Nasdaq Composite around 23,445 in early trade.

Oil markets extended earlier advances as investors assessed ongoing geopolitical developments and supply considerations.

In contrast, precious metals softened, with gold on the back foot as a firmer greenback weighed on demand and as traders booked profits in futures contracts.

Spot gold was trading around $4,458 per troy ounce at the latest check. Silver was quoted near $77 an ounce, platinum around $2,305, and palladium about $1,709.