BEIJING - China has ‍filed ‍a case against India's ​tariffs on information ⁠and communications technology products and ⁠Indian photovoltaic subsidies ‌with the World Trade Organisation, the ⁠Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement released on ⁠Friday.

The Indian tariffs ​and subsidies "give India's domestic industries an unfair ‍competitive advantage, harm ​Chinese interests" and were in violation of WTO rules, the ministry said.

"We once again urge India to abide by its relevant commitments at the ⁠WTO and ‌immediately correct its erroneous practices," it ‌added.