ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast humid and changeable weather across the UAE from Friday until Tuesday, with a chance of mist or light fog in the mornings and isolated rainfall in some areas.

The NCM said conditions will be humid during the early hours, particularly over internal and coastal areas, with mist or light fog possible. Weather is expected to turn fair to partly cloudy during the day, with low clouds forming over eastern and northern regions, bringing a chance of scattered rain.

Winds will be generally light to moderate, shifting between north-westerly, south-easterly and north-easterly, and may freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 35 km/h.

Sea conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea, easing at times.

The NCM in a statement tonight added that a slight rise in temperatures is expected on Sunday, while overall conditions will remain variable between humid and fair through Tuesday.