ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects the country to experience, from tomorrow until 6th February, varied weather conditions ranging between humid and fair to partly cloudy, with occasional active winds and chances of fog formation and light rainfall over some areas.

In a statement issued today, the NCM said the weather tomorrow morning will be humid, with a chance of fog or light mist formation over some coastal areas. It will then be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some coastal and eastern areas.

Winds will be southeasterly, gradually becoming northwesterly, light to moderate, at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Tuesday morning, the weather will remain humid with a probability of fog or light mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. It will then be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some eastern areas. Winds will be southeasterly, gradually becoming northeasterly, light to moderate, at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The NCM forecast that Wednesday morning will be humid, with a probability of light mist formation over some internal areas, especially westward. Conditions will gradually become fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing at times over northern and eastern areas and a chance of light rainfall. Winds will be southeasterly, becoming northwesterly, light to moderate, freshening at times, at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Thursday, the weather will be humid in the morning over some western areas, and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall, alongside a decrease in temperatures over some coastal western areas. Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, freshening at times, at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate and may become rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Friday, morning humidity is expected with a probability of light mist formation over some areas, especially westward. It will remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some eastern areas. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.