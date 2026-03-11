RIYADH - The General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged the public to exercise caution amid forecasts of thunderstorms hitting parts of Saudi Arabia from Wednesday through Sunday, March 15.

The directorate called on the people to remain in safe locations, avoid areas prone to flash floods and valleys, and refrain from swimming in them. It underlined the need to adhere to the instructions issued through various media outlets and social media platforms.

The directorate stated that the Makkah region will experience moderate to heavy rainfall leading to flash floods, hail, and dust storms. The Riyadh region is also expected to see moderate to heavy rainfall that may result in flash floods, hail, and dust storms.

It further noted that the regions of Madinah, Al-Baha, Asir, Hail, Eastern Province, Qassim, Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, and Tabuk will be affected by moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially resulting in flash floods, hail, and dust storms, while Najran and Jazan regions are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall.

