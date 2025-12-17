RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has placed Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Hail and the Northern Borders regions under a red alert, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds and potential flooding.

Despite light to moderate rainfall recorded in Riyadh and surrounding areas on Tuesday, the NCM maintained the red alert classification for the capital and other regions, citing forecasts of intensified weather conditions, including heavier rain, faster winds and reduced visibility.

The NCM released a digital map outlining the expected duration of the red alert in each region.

Al Qassim is forecast to remain under the alert from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, while Hail is expected to be affected from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Eastern Province is under red alert from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the Northern Borders region, the red alert is expected to remain in effect from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 2 a.m. on Wednesday, with warnings of heavy rainfall and an increased risk of flooding.

