Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has announced that it has successfully completed a series of major rig repair and upgrade projects for ADES Holding, a major unit of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF and a leading provider of jackup rigs to the oil and gas industry headquartered in Al Khobar.

ASRY is the Arabian Gulf’s most experienced maritime repair and fabrication facility, where it was founded in 1977 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Several ADES jack-up rigs underwent major works at its key facilities in 2025, thus reinforcing the strong and growing partnership between the two companies, said the company in a statement.

ADM-501 and ADM-504 were prepared earlier this year for drilling operations in Nigeria, while upgrade works on ADM-503 and ADM-511 have recently been completed for their upcoming drilling campaigns in Thailand and Brazil.

This collaboration highlights ASRY’s position as a trusted partner for international offshore drilling companies and underlines its role as a regional hub for advanced Rig Repair and Conversion projects, said the statement.

A major player in the region. ASRY operates in four sectors – Ship Repair & Conversion, Rig Repair & Conversion, Naval Repair & Conversion, and Fabrication & Engineering - which combined cover all types of vessel repair including jack-up rigs and other offshore assets, as well as fabrication of onshore and offshore industrial components.

Its leading range of facilities includes a 500,000 dwt dry-dock, two floating docks of 252m and 227m in length, 15 repair berths with a total length of approximately 5,000m, twin 255m slipways, and a full range of workshops and service centres, it added.

