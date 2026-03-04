Dana Gas, the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, has temporarily suspended production operations at the Khor Mor field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The move was coordinated with the Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing regional security situation arising from US-Israel and Iran war, which entered its fifth day on March 4.

The plant is being purged and kept in operational condition to ensure it can be brought back online in an optimal manner as and when appropriate, the statement said.

On Sunday, a report by Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoting a joint statement by the Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity, said Dana Gas has suspended natural gas supply from the Khor Mor field to power generation plants due to security conditions. The report said the temporary halt in supply is expected to reduce electricity generation capacity in the region by between 2,500 and 3,000 megawatts (MW).

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Shafaq News reported that oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan were fully suspended. Export volumes before the suspension stood at around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), the report said.

A report by Kurdistan 24 news portal on Monday said groups affiliated with the Islamic Resistance launched multiple drone attacks targeting areas across the Kurdistan Region over the past three days.

Khor Mor expansion

The suspension comes months after the completion of the KM250 gas expansion project at Khor Mor in October 2025. In January 2026, Dana Gas had ramped up gas production at Khor Mor up to over 700 million cubic feet per day (MMscf/d), contributing an additional 15,000 boepd to the Company’s net production.

The KM250 gas expansion project added 250 MMscf/d of gas-processing capacity, increasing the field’s production capacity by 50 percent to 750 million MMscf/d.

In February 2026, Dana Gas said the commissioning of the Khor Mor common-user pipeline, expected in the second half of 2026, would enable sustained operations at full capacity. On a group basis, production is expected to increase up to 75,000 boepd once the pipeline is operational, reflecting higher utilisation across gas, condensate, and LPG output.

DNO stops operations

Last week, Reuters reported that Oslo-listed DNO has stopped oil production at its Tawke and Peshkabir fields in KRI as a precaution, after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Gross production from the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields and owned 75 percent by DNO and 25 percent by Genel Energy International, averaged 77,268 barrels of oil per day during the fourth quarter of 2025.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Additional writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.