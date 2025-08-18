RIYADH — The Saudi Regional Cloud Seeding Program currently aims to implement its operations in six main regions such as Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, Makkah, in addition to Al-Baha and Asir. It is planned to gradually expand its implementation to cover all regions of the Kingdom, based on the nature of climate studies and rainfall distribution.



Cloud seeding technology increases the quantity and quality of rainfall by exploiting the characteristics of certain clouds to stimulate and accelerate rainfall in specific and pre-determined areas.

Rain seeding operations in Saudi Arabia are carried out using aircraft designed for the purpose, environmentally friendly materials in specific cloud locations, altering the subtle physical processes within the cloud itself.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia has established a regional cloud seeding program as one of the outcomes of the Middle East Green Summit, announced by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman as part of the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The program aims to increase rainfall levels, create new water sources, and increase and intensify vegetation cover to address the challenges related to climate change, desertification, and drought. Operation of the program has begun in the Riyadh, Hail, and Qassim regions, marking the first phase of rain seeding in the Kingdom.



Last year, Saudi Arabia launched programs to localize knowledge, aircraft, and modern technologies, as well as a number of operational projects for the National Cloud Seeding Program. These projects aimed to build and enhance internal capabilities, ensure business sustainability, increase the coverage and efficiency of cloud seeding operations, and reduce aircraft operating costs. They also aim to improve the outputs of the National Cloud Seeding Program to achieve results that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and support the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Summit towards a sustainable environmental future.



Executive Director of the Cloud Seeding Program Eng. Ayman Al-Bar recalled the first cloud seeding experiment in Saudi Arabia, which began in 1986, followed by dedicated experiments in the Asir region in 2004 and in the central region in 2006. He noted that the true beginning of the program was in 2022, when it was officially launched in Saudi Arabia, aiming to enhance rainfall and improve water resources.



Eng. Al-Bar explained that the Program's recent cloud seeding operations have totaled approximately 752 flights, totaling 1,879 flight hours, in addition to 51 research flights that lasted approximately 169 flight hours.



He explained that the last rainmaking operation took place in Ramah governorate on Friday, Aug. 8. The operations team monitored weather developments and the results of technical analysis using radar indicated that the clouds were suitable for seeding.



Eng. Al-Bar noted that these flight operations lasted approximately one hour and 20 minutes, while initial results from monitoring techniques indicate a positive change in the cloud's water content. "The research team is currently studying the physical characteristics of the clouds to review the result," he said.



Saudi Arabia is increasingly keen to implement cloud seeding operations to explore new water sources to mitigate drought, prepare natural and environmental resources for adaptation, and enhance environmental performance.



While the country is still experiencing hot summer weather, implementing rainmaking techniques in this climate differs from other seasons of the year due to the nature of the clouds and the prevailing weather conditions. The chances of cold clouds with high ice crystal content are reduced in hot and dry regions.



Eng. Al-Bar emphasized that summer clouds are often warmer, requiring different methods, such as cloud base seeding or cloud top seeding for cold clouds. The Regional Cloud Seeding Program in Saudi Arabia aims to intensify afforestation through cloud seeding, reduce desertification, and train national cadres in this field. Cloud seeding is a promising method that is hoped to be a component of maintaining water balance, as it is a safe, flexible, and inexpensive technology.

