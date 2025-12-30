Muscat: Northern parts of the Sultanate of Oman were affected on Tuesday by a low-pressure air trough, bringing rainfall of varying intensity to a number of areas, including the Governorate of Muscat.

Parts of the capital received light to moderate rains, offering relief after a prolonged dry spell. The rainfall contributed to a drop in temperatures and improved atmospheric conditions.

The air trough also influenced weather conditions across several northern governorates, leading to increased cloud cover and intermittent rainfall. The Governorate of Musandam was among the most affected, recording moderate to heavy rain that resulted in the overflowing of wadis.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving during rainfall, and advised the public to follow official weather updates, particularly in low-lying areas and near wadis.

According to forecasts, weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy in some areas, with chances of scattered rain continuing as the air trough persists over the Sultanate.

Meanwhile, the Sultanate of Oman will be affected by a cold wave starting Tuesday, December 30, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures across most governorates, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA said minimum temperatures are expected to decline significantly, accompanied by increased northwesterly winds over large parts of the country. The impact is forecast to continue over the coming days.

The weather bulletin shows that temperatures in Muscat are expected to drop from around 21°C on Monday to about 16°C in the following days, while Haima may record lows of around 11°C, down from 17°C. In Khasab, minimum temperatures are expected to fall to around 13°C after recording about 19°C earlier.

Jabal Shams may see temperatures fall to as low as 1.5°C, compared to about 4°C on Monday. Suhar is expected to record around 16°C after 21°C, while Ibri may drop to around 10°C from 16°C.

The weather authority also noted the possibility of active winds at times, leading to blowing dust in desert and open areas, reduced horizontal visibility, and rough sea conditions along some coastal areas.

The CAA urged the public, particularly motorists and seafarers, to exercise caution and follow weather updates issued by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.

