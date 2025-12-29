The latest forecasts and analyses from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center indicate that the Sultanate of Oman will be affected by a trough of low pressure, accompanied by scattered rainfall of varying intensity, which may be thundery at times, during the period from December 29 to 30, 2025.

On Sunday evening, December 28, cloud flow and formation over Musandam Governorate is expected with a chance of scattered rainfall, which may be thundery at times (5-10 mm).

On Monday, December 29, there is a continued chance of rainfall of varying intensity and the possibility of flash floods and overflowing wadis in Musandam Governorate.

The cloud flow is expected to be over the northern governorates and the Arabian Sea coast with a chance of scattered rainfall.

On Tuesday, December 30, a continued cloud flow and formation is expected over the northern governorates and the Arabian Sea coast with a chance of scattered rainfall.

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center said active northwesterly winds could lead to dust storms and a drop in temperatures.