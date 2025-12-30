AMMAN — Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to rise slightly, though remaining below their seasonal averages, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The weather will be cold in most regions and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds appearing at various altitudes.

There is a slight chance during the morning hours of light, scattered showers in parts of northern and central Jordan, the JMD said in a statement.

Winds will be moderate southwesterlies, occasionally active.

On Wednesday, temperatures will record a slight increase, while conditions remain cold in most areas and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Medium- and high-altitude clouds are expected, with moderate southwesterly winds that may become active at times.

Preliminary numerical weather models indicate that Jordan is likely to be gradually affected on Thursday by a low-pressure system centred over Cyprus, accompanied by a cold and moist air mass.

Temperatures will drop slightly, and the weather will be cold and partly cloudy, turning cloudy at times.

Rain is expected in northern Jordan, extending in the afternoon to parts of the central and eastern regions, occasionally accompanied by thunder, the JMD said.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to range between 9°C and 6°C in Amman, and 22°C and 13°C in Aqaba.

