Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a formal weather alert regarding a significant shift in atmospheric conditions across the Sultanate. Starting from Tuesday night, January 20, the country is expected to be impacted by active northerly and north-westerly winds. This weather pattern is projected to persist for several days, affecting the majority of the Sultanate’s governorates.

Authorities have cautioned that the intensification of wind activity will lead to a notable rise in sea levels along the Oman coastline, with wave heights potentially reaching a maximum of 2.5 m. In addition to maritime disturbances, the wind is expected to stir up dust and sand, particularly in desert and open areas, which will likely result in a marked reduction in horizontal visibility. Residents should also prepare for a general decrease in temperatures across the region as the weather system progresses.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

