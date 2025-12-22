Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has recorded its first sub-zero temperature of the current winter season, with Saiq registering a minimum of –0.1°C, according to data released by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The reading was recorded during the past 24 hours ending on Sunday, December 21, 2025, marking the lowest temperature observed so far this winter. The drop in temperatures is linked to the impact of a cold wave affecting parts of the Sultanate, particularly elevated and mountainous areas.

The CAA indicated that several other locations also experienced notably low temperatures, including Thumrait at 6.1°C, Haima at 6.2°C, Al Mazyunah at 6.2°C, and Yanqul at 7.7°C, while a number of inland areas recorded temperatures below 9°C.

Meteorological authorities have earlier cautioned that the ongoing cold wave could lead to frost formation in mountainous regions during late night and early morning hours, urging the public to exercise caution, especially while driving in areas prone to reduced visibility.

