MUSCAT: On Tuesday, the northern parts of the Sultanate of Oman were affected by a low-pressure air trough, bringing rainfall of varying intensity to several areas, including the Governorate of Muscat.

Parts of the capital received light to moderate rains, providing relief after a prolonged dry spell. The rainfall led to a drop in temperatures and improved atmospheric conditions.

The air trough also influenced weather conditions across multiple northern governorates, resulting in increased cloud cover and intermittent rainfall. The Governorate of Musandam was particularly affected, experiencing moderate to heavy rain that caused wadis to overflow.

Authorities have advised motorists to be cautious while driving in rainy conditions and recommended the public to stay updated on official weather forecasts, especially in low-lying areas and near wadis. According to predictions, weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy in some areas, with scattered rain likely to continue as the air trough lingers over Oman. Additionally, a cold wave is set to impact the Sultanate of Oman starting on Tuesday, December 30, leading to a noticeable temperature drop across most governorates, as reported by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The CAA mentioned that minimum temperatures are expected to significantly decrease, accompanied by increased northwesterly winds across much of the country. This impact is expected to persist in the coming days.

Satellite images and surface station observations have shown northwest winds affecting most governorates, with gusts reaching up to 29 knots, leading to dust rising and reduced horizontal visibility.

These active northwest winds have caused temperatures to drop. The lowest temperature was recorded in Jabal Shams at 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Saham recorded the highest temperature at 30.6 degrees. The Sultanate of Oman will continue to experience a cold air mass until Thursday, according to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.

The flow of clouds has brought intermittent light to moderate rainfall to parts of Muscat, Al Batinah South, Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah governorates.

On Tuesday morning, clouds intensified over Al Hajar Mountains and the coasts of the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea, resulting in scattered rains.

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre predicts that northwesterly wind activity will persist until Thursday, affecting most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. This could lead to high sea waves along the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman, reaching a maximum height of 3 metres.

