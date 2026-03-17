Muscat - The general Import Price Index in the Sultanate of Oman recorded an increase of 14.8 percent during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024, according to the latest data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The statistics revealed varying price movements across different commodity groups over the past year. The machinery and transport equipment group recorded the highest increase rate at 39.4 percent, followed by chemicals and related products at 9.6 percent, and animal and vegetable oils, fats, and waxes at 9.3 percent. Miscellaneous manufactured articles also rose by 4.3 percent, and the beverages and tobacco group by 3.3 percent.

Conversely, the mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials group decreased by 8.6 percent, followed by manufactured goods classified chiefly by material at 4.9 percent, and crude materials (inedible, except fuels) at 0.2 percent.

The food and live animals group remained stable without any notable change.

On a quarterly comparison basis, the general Import Price Index rose slightly by 0.6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2025. The highest rates of increase during this period were recorded in chemicals and related products at 18.4 percent, followed by machinery and transport equipment at 15.4 percent, miscellaneous manufactured articles at 10.4 percent, and animal and vegetable oils, fats, and waxes at 8.9 percent. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material also rose by 6.9 percent, and crude materials (inedible, except fuels) by 3.4 percent.

In contrast, the beverages and tobacco group witnessed a decrease of 16.4 percent, followed by mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials by 15.3 percent, and food and live animals by 2.2 percent.

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