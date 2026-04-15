Doha, Qatar: Qatar is rapidly accelerating its adoption of quantum technologies and building a robust quantum ecosystem. This is part of Qatar National Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the economy through advanced technology, research, and talent development.

In a post on its X platform yesterday, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) said, “We are enabling the adoption of quantum technologies to advance a knowledge-based digital economy, contributing to the development of an integrated ecosystem that transforms potential into sustainable economic impact”.

On World Quantum Day we highlight the growing role of emerging technologies, including quantum computing, in shaping the future of digital transformation, strengthening innovation, and enabling new possibilities across sectors, it added.

World Quantum Day is an annual international celebration held on April 14 to promote public awareness and understanding of quantum science and technology.

The post further stated that quantum technologies are redefining the boundaries of what is possible, enhancing cybersecurity, transforming data analysis, and accelerating innovation to strengthen national economic competitiveness.

Regarding enabling the digital ecosystem it noted “We are accelerating the development of an integrated ecosystem that brings together national entities and global technology leaders to activate quantum computing applications in line with national priorities.”

“Through targeted initiatives, we are developing national talent equipped to lead the development and adoption of future technologies, positioning our capabilities at the forefront of global transformation.

Advancing the exploration and enablement of emerging technologies, including quantum, to better understand their potential and future applications, strengthening national readiness and paving the way for advanced digital solutions that drive growth and innovation,” it added.

‘The BIG Quantum Hackathon Qatar 2025’ was held last year marking the culmination of Qatar’s first global quantum computing hackathon. The four-day program was designed to translate promising research into solutions that organisations in Qatar can test and deploy in alignment with Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2030.

Qatar National Vision 2030 aims to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy, underscoring the importance of developing national talents capable of leading in quantum computing and emerging technologies.

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