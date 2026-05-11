Muscat – Oman recorded strong growth in the use of digital payment methods during 2025, reflecting a qualitative shift in consumer behaviour, rising commercial activity and increased purchasing power.

Data issued by the Central Bank of Oman showed that the value of transactions through local electronic payment gateways reached approximately RO3.2bn in 2025, marking a sharp growth of 76.3% compared to 2024.

The number of transactions also rose sharply from 67mn to more than 168mn during the year, representing growth of 150%, according to an Oman News Agency report. The growth was driven by the continued development of infrastructure supporting both e-commerce and traditional commerce.

Point-of-sale (POS) devices also recorded strong performance. Transactions conducted through POS channels grew by 33.2% in 2025 compared with 2024, reflecting the expanding adoption of electronic payment methods across various commercial activities.

QR code technology recorded the highest growth among digital payment methods, with the number of transactions increasing by 133.5%. The value of these transactions reached approximately RO8mn, nearly tripling compared to 2024.

Nasra bint Sultan Al Habsi, Director General of Trade at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said the digital payment indicators reflect a tangible recovery in purchasing activity within the local market. She noted that the rapid growth in both the number and value of transactions across different commercial channels highlights stronger consumer demand and improving purchasing power in Oman.

She added that the positive performance aligns with the ministry’s efforts to enhance spending flexibility and develop an attractive business environment that meets consumer expectations while supporting sustainable economic growth in local markets and shops.

Azza bint Ibrahim Al Kindi, Director of Commercial Affairs and e-Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said the sharp increase in electronic payment gateway transactions was supported by a significant rise in the number of transactions executed. She added that these indicators reflect a fundamental shift in consumer behaviour and growing trust in digital channels.

She said the diversity of payment options has made purchasing processes easier and increased consumer spending flexibility. Azza added that the continued growth in electronic transactions reflects rising consumer awareness of the security of digital payment methods and their increasing use across different commercial channels.

The upward trend highlights expanding activity in the retail, services and e-commerce sectors, improving the efficiency of the local market and supporting Oman’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation and build a more flexible and competitive business environment.