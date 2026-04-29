Muscat – The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has accredited cloud data centre Cloud Acropolis as a new registry operator for Oman’s domain name ‘.om’, marking a significant step in the sultanate’s digital infrastructure expansion.

With this move, Cloud Acropolis becomes the sixth accredited registrar for the .om domain, reflecting TRA’s strategy to enhance competition and broaden the domain name services ecosystem.

TRA said the addition of a new registry will improve service quality, expand options for businesses and individuals, and support the continued growth of Oman’s digital economy.

The initiative aligns with national efforts to advance digital transformation, attract investment in data centres and cloud services, and strengthen Oman’s position as a regional technology hub.

By increasing the number of accredited registrars, TRA aims to streamline access to domain registration services while maintaining high standards of security, reliability and performance.

The move is also expected to drive greater adoption of local domain names, helping businesses strengthen their online presence and boosting confidence in national digital services.

TRA reaffirmed its commitment to developing the telecommunications and IT sector, noting that such initiatives are key to fostering innovation, supporting entrepreneurship and accelerating the growth of a knowledge-based economy.