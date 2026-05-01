Muscat: The rapid expansion of e-commerce in the Sultanate of Oman is significantly transforming consumer payment behaviour, with electronic transactions through local payment gateways witnessing remarkable growth between 2024 and 2025. Data highlighted by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion indicates that e-commerce activity has recorded exceptional growth, reflecting an increasing reliance on digital platforms and cashless transactions.

According to statistics from the Central Bank of Oman, the number of transactions rose from 67.5 million in 2024 to 168.8 million in 2025. This represents an increase of approximately 150 per cent, underscoring the accelerating adoption of digital shopping solutions across the Sultanate. This trend is supported by the wider availability of digital applications and growing consumer trust in online purchasing.

The Ministry noted that this surge reflects stronger purchasing power and greater confidence in the speed and convenience of digital payment methods. The rise in electronic payments aligns with Oman’s broader digital transformation agenda, aimed at modernising commercial services, strengthening the digital economy, and enhancing the efficiency of financial transactions across the national market.

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