Amaal, a Emirati-founded real estate developer, has appointed Citic Middle East Contracting as the main contractor for Mansory Residences, the world’s first Mansory-branded residential tower, being set up at an investment of AED1.8 billion ($490 million) in Dubai.

Backed by Citic Construction, its China-based parent company, the firm will deliver the project in Q4 2028, thus settinga new standard in design-led ultra-luxury living.

As the main contractor, Citic Middle East Contracting will oversee the full turnkey construction of Mansory Residences, including structural works and all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

Its scope also includes the integration of advanced smart home technologies, VIP automotive facilities, and the carbon-fibre-inspired design elements that define the Mansory brand.

Drawing on its experience in delivering landmark urban projects and large residential communities, the company will lead quality assurance, safety compliance, and co-ordination with VX Studio and Opaal’s design team to ensure the faithful execution of the project’s bespoke finishes, said the statement.

Selected for its strong international track record in delivering large-scale and complex developments, Citic Construction brings deep engineering, procurement, and construction expertise to the partnership.

Operating across key markets in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and China, the company has delivered projects spanning infrastructure, high-end residential and mixed-use developments, industrial facilities, and urbanisation initiatives.

Its integrated delivery model, supported by in-house engineering and project management capabilities, offers strong control over quality, timelines, and execution.

Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal, said: "Our goal has always been to collaborate with partners who share our ambition to push boundaries and redefine industry standards. Citic Middle East Contracting’s proven global expertise, financial and engineering strength, and dedication to precision, safety, and innovation make them the right partner to bring Mansory Residences to life."

"Their track record in delivering complex, high-end projects in major international markets aligns with our goal of creating spaces that merge design and lasting value. Through this partnership, we aim to deliver a world-class development that captures the sophistication Amaal and Mansory are known for," he added.

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