Yanqul --- Twelve agreements were awarded today for the implementation of socialinvestment projects in A’Dhahirah Governorate. The projects, which cost about RO1.5 million, are part of initiatives undertaken by Minerals Development Omanin the wilayats of Ibri and Yanqul.

The agreementsaim to boost community partnerships and support sustainable development in theconcession areas. They deal with the implementation of projects in the fieldsof education, innovation, socio-economic prosperity, environment protection andhealth.

Theagreements signing ceremony was held under the auspices of Tahir bin MabkhoutAl Junaibi, Governor of A’Dhahirah.

The agreementsalso include the establishment of a walkway, the implementation of initiativesfor the empowerment of household businesses, paving internal roads, boosting street lighting infrastructure and implementing programmes to raise the awareness of school students about earthsciences and mining.

The agreementsembody the integration of roles between the public and private sectors with theprime aim of supporting local development and improving the quality of life.

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