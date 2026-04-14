Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana oversaw the signing of several cooperation agreements in Muscat on Monday, marking a step forward in economic ties between the two countries.

The accords cover mineral exploration, petroleum storage infrastructure and the development of a large-scale solar power project.

Abdulsalam Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), said the agreements reflect Oman’s economic diplomacy and its strategy of building partnerships abroad while attracting investment into domestic sectors. “The relationship with Botswana has progressed rapidly since diplomatic ties were established in July 2025, leading to investment projects and reciprocal visits,” Murshidi said.

Among the agreements, OQ signed a framework with Botswana Oil to assess cooperation in fuel supply and storage. The two sides will examine the feasibility of developing coastal import and storage facilities in Botswana and the surrounding region linked to inland strategic stockpiles to strengthen fuel security.

The initial phase will focus on technical and commercial assessments, including supply models, regulatory frameworks and risk allocation. Ashraf Hamad Al Maamari, CEO of OQ Group, said the agreement reflects a partnership-based approach to developing the energy sector. “We look forward to evaluating practical and scalable solutions that enhance fuel security and create sustainable investment opportunities,” he said.