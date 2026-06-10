RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s real GDP reached $1.31 trillion in 2025, while non-oil activities accounted for 55% of the economy.

The figures were highlighted in the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2025 Annual Report, which showcased progress across economic development, investment, tourism, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, and quality of life indicators.

The report noted that foreign direct investment inflows climbed to $35.5 billion in 2025, nearly five times higher than in 2017, while non-oil GDP expanded by 4.9% during the year.

More than 700 international companies have established regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, reflecting growing confidence in the Kingdom’s business environment.

Saudi Arabia also recorded 123 million tourists in 2025, while international Umrah arrivals surpassed 18 million pilgrims, exceeding the annual target of 15 million.

Homeownership rose to 66.24%, up from 47% in 2016, while life expectancy reached 79.7 years, approaching the Vision 2030 target of 80 years.

The report highlighted strong implementation momentum across Vision 2030 programs, with 93% of key performance indicators meeting or exceeding annual targets and 90% of initiatives either completed or progressing as planned.

A total of 935 initiatives have been completed, with another 225 on track, while more than 2,200 reforms and measures have been introduced since the launch of Vision 2030.

Environmental achievements featured prominently in the report. More than one million hectares of degraded land have been restored across the Kingdom — an area equivalent to six times the size of Riyadh — while more than 151 million trees have been planted under the Saudi Green Initiative.

Saudi Arabia also strengthened its environmental credentials globally, with five protected areas added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Green List and the Farasan Islands Reserve becoming the first Saudi reserve to join the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance.

In the social development sector, volunteer participation exceeded 1.7 million people, surpassing the Vision 2030 target, while volunteers contributed more than 59 million hours of service with an estimated economic return exceeding $266 million.

The Kingdom’s digital transformation efforts continued to advance, with internet coverage reaching 99% nationwide.

Saudi Arabia also improved its international competitiveness in digital governance, ranking seventh globally in the UN E-Participation Index and sixth in the UN E-Government Development Index.

The National Transformation Program, launched in 2016 as the first Vision Realization Program under Vision 2030, oversees more than 313 initiatives, leads 34 strategic objectives representing over one-third of Vision 2030 goals, and tracks progress through 78 key performance indicators.

The report said the achievements demonstrate the Kingdom’s continued progress toward building a diversified economy, enhancing quality of life, and strengthening its position as a global destination for investment, tourism, innovation, and sustainable development.

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