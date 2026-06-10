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Arab Finance: Silver prices in Egypt recorded EGP 119.36 for buying and EGP 114.34 for sale on Tuesday, June 9th.
The international ounce price hit $68.82 for buying and $68.54 for selling, as per Dahab Masr’s data by 4:12 PM.
The international ounce price hit $68.82 for buying and $68.54 for selling, as per Dahab Masr’s data by 4:12 PM
PHOTO
Arab Finance: Silver prices in Egypt recorded EGP 119.36 for buying and EGP 114.34 for sale on Tuesday, June 9th.
The international ounce price hit $68.82 for buying and $68.54 for selling, as per Dahab Masr’s data by 4:12 PM.