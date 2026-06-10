Arab Finance: Prices of poultry, meat, and fish declined on Tuesday, June 9th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry prices amounted to EGP 84.1 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 1.4%.

The price of meat dropped by 3.4% to EGP 436.4 per kilogram, while the tilapia fish retreated by 3.4% to EGP 90.3 per kilogram.

As for the dairy products, the price of a liter of packaged milk went down by 1% to EGP 45.4, whereas a carton of white eggs rose by 1.7% to register EGP 110.2.