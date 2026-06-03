Arab Finance: The prices of basic commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets varied on Tuesday, June 2nd, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice edged down by 0.8% to EGP 34.4 per kilogram, while the price of flour rose by 0.9% to EGP 26.2 per kilogram.

Packaged sugar amounted to EGP 34.2 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 0.2%.

The sunflower oil reached about EGP 102.1 per kilogram, marking a slight daily fall of 1.3%.

Regarding vegetables, the price of tomatoes increased by 3.4% to EGP 34.5 per kilogram, while the potatoes climbed to EGP 17 per kilogram.