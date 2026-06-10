Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has postponed the launch of futures contracts on the shares of Commercial International Bank (CIB) and Talaat Moustafa Holding Group (TMG) to Sunday, June 21st.

The EGX has changed the previously announced date, June 18th, as it coincides with the official holiday for the Islamic New Year.

In this regard, the opening price and initial margin value for each contract will be announced after the end of the trading session on Wednesday, June 17th.

The contracts will be offered with maturities of three and six months and a contract size of 100 shares.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued a decree declaring Thursday, June 18th, an official paid holiday for the Islamic Hijri New Year.